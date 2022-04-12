Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. Selecta Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

