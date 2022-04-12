Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,287,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.00% of Semtech worth $114,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMTC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Semtech in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter worth $200,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Semtech during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.27.

In related news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $98,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $80,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,400 shares of company stock worth $4,061,938. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.74. 826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,911. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

