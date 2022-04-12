ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised ServiceSource International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22. ServiceSource International has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $1.63.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $55.80 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 512,045 shares of company stock valued at $610,403 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SREV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 57,391 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceSource International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceSource International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

