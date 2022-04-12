Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,750 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($35.84) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,375 ($30.95) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.18) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.56) to GBX 2,551 ($33.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($33.24) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($33.88) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,616.33 ($34.09).

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,135 ($27.82) on Monday. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($23.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,176.50 ($28.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £161.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,012.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

In related news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.58), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,050,820.95).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

