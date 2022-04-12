Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.25

Shares of Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 218614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59.

About Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

