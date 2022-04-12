Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Down 85.5% in March

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.38. 78,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.91. Shiseido has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $76.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 0.26.

Shiseido ( OTCMKTS:SSDOY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Shiseido had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shiseido will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

