Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Down 85.5% in March

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.38. 78,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.91. Shiseido has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $76.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 0.26.
About Shiseido (Get Rating)
Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shiseido (SSDOY)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.