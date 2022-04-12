Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Grows By 800.0%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:VLVLY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.16. 200,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,416. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $27.64.

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 8.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.1187 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 10.38%. AB Volvo (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

About AB Volvo (publ) (Get Rating)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.