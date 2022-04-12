Short Interest in Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Increases By 530.0%

Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 530.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 770,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATAO opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Altair International has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.
Altair International Company Profile (Get Rating)
