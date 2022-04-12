Short Interest in Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Increases By 530.0%

Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 530.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 770,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATAO opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Altair International has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

Altair International Company Profile

Altair International Corp. operates in the metals and mining and green technology sectors. It holds interest in the Walker Ridge Gold project comprises 187 claims located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Stonewall project, which consists of 1,260 acres situated in Nye and Esmeralda counties, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

