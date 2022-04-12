Short Interest in CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ) Increases By 3,311.1%

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 3,311.1% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENQ. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CENAQ Energy alerts:

CENQ remained flat at $$10.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. 100,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,755. CENAQ Energy has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

CENAQ Energy Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CENAQ Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENAQ Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.