Short Interest in Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Decreases By 83.3%

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GTHP traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. 4,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,384. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. Guided Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84.

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

