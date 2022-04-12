Short Interest in Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Drops By 86.4%

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NTXVF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. Nexteer Automotive Group has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.50.

About Nexteer Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

