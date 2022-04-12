Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Grows By 2,344.2%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,200 shares, a growth of 2,344.2% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of NYSE BXMX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,138. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $15.22.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. This is an increase from Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
