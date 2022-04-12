Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer Sells 14,541 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 14,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,237,148.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,901,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,562,774.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 25,341 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $2,158,292.97.

On Monday, April 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,337 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $2,605,303.78.

On Friday, April 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $2,032,191.63.

On Monday, March 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 19,415 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $1,685,222.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,253 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $1,902,993.62.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 30,873 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total value of $2,893,417.56.

On Monday, February 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,386 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,235,795.52.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,119 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $1,098,466.16.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 19,758 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $1,898,546.22.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $1,682,626.50.

SSTK stock opened at $84.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.38 and a 1-year high of $128.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shutterstock (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

