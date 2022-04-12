Sify Technologies (SIFY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sify Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Sify Technologies (Get Rating)
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through five segments: Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, network managed, application to person, unified communication as a service, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.
