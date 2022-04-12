Sify Technologies (SIFY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sify Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sify Technologies by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 187,391 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 36,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through five segments: Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, network managed, application to person, unified communication as a service, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

