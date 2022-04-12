Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 365 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,447,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,694,000 after buying an additional 508,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,962,000 after buying an additional 1,188,879 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,002,000 after purchasing an additional 673,392 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,112,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,248,000 after purchasing an additional 211,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,483,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,341,000 after purchasing an additional 288,158 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $55.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.91.

