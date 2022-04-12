Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $250.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.57. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

