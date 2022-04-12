Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.48 Million Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,492 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,937,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,712 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,079,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,284,000 after acquiring an additional 67,922 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $78.19 on Tuesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.26 and a 1-year high of $86.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.77.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

