Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.52 Million Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.06% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,384,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,507,000 after acquiring an additional 992,149 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,727,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $3,912,000. Darwin Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,128,000 after purchasing an additional 468,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,092,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 218,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

