Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 4,944,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after buying an additional 1,684,580 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,115,000 after buying an additional 1,257,028 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,863,000 after buying an additional 742,160 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 718,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.52 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.121 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.