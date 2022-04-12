Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,178 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Shares of ABT opened at $120.04 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $211.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

