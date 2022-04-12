Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 3,669 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 28.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 1,456.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TREX opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.93. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Trex from $107.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.35.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

