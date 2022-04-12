Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,844 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,617,545,000 after purchasing an additional 254,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,670,860,000 after acquiring an additional 56,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,632,912,000 after acquiring an additional 220,328 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after acquiring an additional 81,623 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $177.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.89. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

