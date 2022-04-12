Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000.

IPAY stock opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.42.

