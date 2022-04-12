Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,332 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

MAIN opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $2,157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.22 per share, with a total value of $75,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 150,010 shares of company stock worth $6,403,425 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

