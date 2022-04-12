Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) shares rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.01 and last traded at $76.01. Approximately 29,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 559,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.25.

SIMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $135.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.37.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $264.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.85 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,117,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 570.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $59,369,000 after purchasing an additional 537,188 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 421,825 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,812,000 after purchasing an additional 292,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,828,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

