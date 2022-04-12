Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE) Director Sells C$30,000.00 in Stock

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating) Director Arthur Brown sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns -283,499 shares in the company, valued at C($28,349.90).

Shares of SSE opened at C$0.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interests in the Pino de Plata project located in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Melchett Lake project situated in the Thunder Bay mining district, Northern Ontario, Canada.

