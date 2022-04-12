SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.88

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.88 and last traded at $38.13, with a volume of 1291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $652.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 4,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $129,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $518,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,804 shares of company stock worth $1,793,081 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 520,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 443.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 193,465 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 85,199 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 1,248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.