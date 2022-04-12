Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Simon Property Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.39.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $111.30 and a one year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

