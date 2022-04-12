Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 142 ($1.85) target price on the stock.

Sirius Real Estate stock opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.57) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 131.96. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83. Sirius Real Estate has a 52 week low of GBX 94.10 ($1.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 145.30 ($1.89).

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £48,840 ($63,643.47). Also, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen purchased 43,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £49,989 ($65,140.73). Over the last three months, insiders bought 81,350 shares of company stock worth $9,947,900.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.