Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Sirius XM Profile (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.