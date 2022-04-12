Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS opened at $120.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.51.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $1,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,394,000 after acquiring an additional 122,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,628,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,924,000 after acquiring an additional 82,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after acquiring an additional 501,084 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.