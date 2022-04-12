Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dawson James cut their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Shares of SMSI opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $197.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.78.

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith Micro Software (Get Rating)

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.