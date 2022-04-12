Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €38.00 ($41.30) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GLE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($27.72) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($31.52) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

EPA:GLE traded up €1.09 ($1.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €22.95 ($24.95). 9,482,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.78. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of €41.88 ($45.52) and a fifty-two week high of €52.26 ($56.80).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.