SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.52

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 69315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
SolGold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLGGF)
