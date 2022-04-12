Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.79

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $0.80. Soligenix shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 482,878 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.15.
Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Soligenix had a negative net margin of 1,652.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Soligenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNGX)
Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.
