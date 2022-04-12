South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SOUHY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on South32 from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.13) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on South32 from GBX 275 ($3.58) to GBX 310 ($4.04) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Investec assumed coverage on South32 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.91) to GBX 320 ($4.17) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SOUHY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 44,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,861. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. South32 has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $20.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.44%.

South32 Company Profile (Get Rating)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

