Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Receives $12.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DALXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

DALXF stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

