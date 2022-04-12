SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.00

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 2925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 184.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 58.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

