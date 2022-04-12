SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 53,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 324,293 shares.The stock last traded at $68.30 and had previously closed at $68.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

