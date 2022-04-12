Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (SEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
About Spheria Emerging Companies (Get Rating)
Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian and New Zealand small and micro companies. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Spheria Emerging Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spheria Emerging Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.