Splinterlands (SPS) Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the US dollar. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00044234 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,052.41 or 0.07544630 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,410.62 or 0.99882880 BTC.

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars.

