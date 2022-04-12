STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,178,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,973,000 after purchasing an additional 205,140 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth $26,282,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 169,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,004,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.31 and a beta of 1.00. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

