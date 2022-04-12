Stakenet (XSN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.48 Million

Stakenet (XSN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $1,782.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.16 or 0.00254604 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012239 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004504 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000757 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001579 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.02 or 0.00266829 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00021200 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 129,517,760 coins and its circulating supply is 125,978,715 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

