Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SBLK. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of SBLK stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,801. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 502,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 362,159 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 326.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after acquiring an additional 414,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

