StarterCoin (STAC) Trading Down 14.5% This Week

StarterCoin (STAC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. StarterCoin has a market cap of $38,319.61 and $57.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StarterCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About StarterCoin

StarterCoin is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com . StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter . The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

