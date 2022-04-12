Starvest plc (LON:SVE) Insider Purchases £19,690 in Stock

Starvest plc (LON:SVE – Get Rating) insider Gemma Cryan bought 179,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £19,690 ($25,658.07).

Shares of SVE stock opened at GBX 11.16 ($0.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.30. Starvest plc has a 52-week low of GBX 11.10 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 19.85 ($0.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.83.

Get Starvest alerts:

Starvest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.