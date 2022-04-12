State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 4,105 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.06 and its 200 day moving average is $83.11. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.45 and a fifty-two week high of $93.18.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $226.42 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.77%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

In other news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $54,677.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $62,732.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571 shares of company stock worth $129,575 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group Profile (Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.