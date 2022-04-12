State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 257,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 124,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 75,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1,133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 62,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $137.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.70. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.59%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

