State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.8% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.54. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 5.45%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $930,651.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 150,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.87 per share, with a total value of $8,830,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and have sold 77,250 shares valued at $4,353,827. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

