State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AZEK were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AZEK by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after acquiring an additional 309,372 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 94.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the third quarter worth about $1,292,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in AZEK by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

AZEK stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.43.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AZEK from $47.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on AZEK from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

In related news, CFO Peter G. Clifford acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $393,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 4,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

